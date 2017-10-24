Police think Las Vegas bank robber also pulled Arizona heist

Police believe a man who robbed a northwestern Las Vegas Valley bank on Saturday also hit an Arizona bank days earlier.

Metro police are looking for this man they say robbed a Chase bank on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in northwest Las Vegas. He also may have robbed a bank in Bullhead City, Arizona. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro police are looking for this man they say robbed a Chase bank on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in northwest Las Vegas. He also may have robbed a bank in Bullhead City, Arizona. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police believe a man who robbed a northwestern Las Vegas Valley bank on Saturday also hit an Arizona bank days earlier.

The Bullhead City Police Department contacted the Metropolitan Police Department after it released a description of the man who robbed a Chase bank Saturday on the 7000 block of North Durango Drive. The suspect, Arizona police said, matched the description of a man who had robbed a U.S. Bank last week in Bullhead City.

About 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 17, police said, a man entered the bank on the 2800 block of Highway 95 in Bullhead City and handed a teller a note demanding money. Similar to the Las Vegas bank robbery on Saturday, the man also showed the teller a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of money before authorities arrived, according to a statement released by Bullhead City police.

In both incidents, police said, the man fled in a gold-colored mid-2000s Dodge Caravan. The man is described as being about 70, 6 feet tall with short hair and a trimmed gray beard. He wears prescription glasses and wore a dark-colored jacket during both robberies, police said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or Bullhead City police at 928-763-1999.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.