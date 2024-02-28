Police: Woman tied to robbery of 4 tourists arrested

Las Vegas police say armed men arrived at the victims’ Airbnb shortly after the woman, working as a prostitute, had met the men the short-term rental.

Janel Jeffers (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman was arrested last week in connection with a robbery of four tourists in their Las Vegas short-term rental, court records show.

Janel Jeffers, 23, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, along with four counts of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Police reports show that early on Nov. 25, the four victims were gambling at Caesars Palace. One of the victims met Jeffers at the casino and exchanged phone numbers with her, police said in an arrest report.

The victims returned to their Airbnb at 4:30 a.m., and one of them contacted Jeffers, who arrived an hour later, police said.

About 20 minutes after Jeffers arrived at the victims’ unit, the report stated, two hooded men entered, pulled out firearms and told the victims to get on their knees and give them their money and valuables.

The victims gave the armed men about $8,000 and other valuables.

The armed men then left the scene with Jeffers, according to the report.

Nearly three months later, a Las Vegas police officer posing as a sex customer responded to an advertisement Jeffers had posted on Feb. 18, the report stated. The officer agreed to pay $200 per hour for prostitution services.

But when the officer met Jeffers early the next morning, he arrested her on the spot.

Jeffers admitted she had been “working as a prostitute” on the night of the November robbery, according to the report, but she denied knowing the robbers, claiming she left with them “because she was scared.”

Jeffers was released on bail on Feb. 21. She is due back in court on March 6.

The two men remain at large.

