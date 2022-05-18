81°F
Retail thefts investigated across Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2022 - 8:07 am
 
Police are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying four people who are participating in organized retail thefts across the valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying four people who are participating in organized retail thefts across the valley, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

On several dates at multiple locations, the people enter stores and select large quantities of merchandise before fleeing through emergency exits, the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Organized Retail Crime Section at 702-828 -3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST