Robbery on Strip unsolved; multiple suspects sought

This image provided by Las Vegas police shows one suspect in an attack of a person that occurred Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on the 3800 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Tropicana Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say the suspects in a robbery may have left the scene in a gray Chrysler Pacifica on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on the 3800 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Tropicana Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s aid in seeking suspects in a robbery that occurred in May on the Las Vegas Strip.

The attack happened May 30 on the 3800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Tropicana Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The victim was walking alone when multiple unknown suspects grabbed him and threw him to the ground. They then stole the victim’s backpack and drove away in a gray Chrysler Pacifica, which may have been a rental vehicle.

The unidentified suspects were dressed in all black attire with their faces masked.

Police released a photo of one suspect, described as a possible Hispanic man with a Golden Knights hat, black hooded sweatshirt and black latex gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

