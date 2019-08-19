Shots fired in standoff with suspect at Laughlin casino

A nearly seven-hour standoff with an armed suspect at a Laughlin casino has turned into an officer-involved shooting.

A nearly seven-hour standoff with an armed suspect at a Laughlin casino has turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Police tweeted about 8:15 a.m. Monday that shots had been fired.

Details are yet to be disclosed.

The armed robbery occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a cashier cage at the Aquarius Casino, 1900 S. Casino Drive.

While fleeing, the robber fired an unknown number of shots at casino security officers, but missed, Lt. Allen Larsen of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.

Metro police officers arrived and were able to contain the robber in his vehicle.

SWAT officers were talking to the man as of 5:35 a.m., Larsen said.

People were advised to avoid the area.

