57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Robberies

Suspect arrested in 2 central Las Vegas armed robberies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2021 - 4:32 am
 
Updated April 19, 2021 - 4:45 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said they arrested a man Sunday night in two armed robberies in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 9:04 p.m. a man with a gun robbed a man at a bus stop in the 4700 block of West Sahara Avenue. The assailant then ran to the Sahara Pavilion North strip mall where he robbed another man at gunpoint.

“At some point as he was fleeing, the suspect fired several shots believed to be in the air,” Gordon said.

Gordon said police searching in the 3100 block of West Sahara came across a man who matched the description of the gunman. He was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino
$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino
2
Artist killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run was father of 5
Artist killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run was father of 5
3
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
4
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley
5
Man shot, hospitalized after argument at Henderson golf course
Man shot, hospitalized after argument at Henderson golf course
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST