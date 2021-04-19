Suspect arrested in 2 central Las Vegas armed robberies

Las Vegas police said they arrested a man Sunday night in two armed robberies in the central Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said they arrested a man Sunday night in two armed robberies in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 9:04 p.m. a man with a gun robbed a man at a bus stop in the 4700 block of West Sahara Avenue. The assailant then ran to the Sahara Pavilion North strip mall where he robbed another man at gunpoint.

“At some point as he was fleeing, the suspect fired several shots believed to be in the air,” Gordon said.

Gordon said police searching in the 3100 block of West Sahara came across a man who matched the description of the gunman. He was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.