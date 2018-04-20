Suspect in armed bank robberies in Las Vegas Valley arrested

A multiagency task force on Thursday arrested a man suspected of robbing two Las Vegas Valley banks at gunpoint earlier this week.

Robert Litheredge, 58 (Henderson Police Department)

Robert Litheredge, 58, was arrested at a property on the 5000 block of North Boulder Highway in Las Vegas early in the day. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center, where he faces one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while possessing a gun or deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Litheredge is accused of robbing two Bank of America branches at gunpoint Tuesday.

Henderson police said Litheredge went into a branch at 2638 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway about 12:40 p.m. and ordered everyone inside to the ground. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hours later, he went to another branch at 4080 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas police said. He fired his gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody was hurt during either robbery, police said.

