Suspect in armed robbery nabbed near Las Vegas Strip casino

Metro’s air unit assisted Las Vegas police on Wednesday night in apprehending a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in February.

The helicopter followed a vehicle with the suspect and another man in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley, according to a Thursday morning news release from the Las Vegas Police Department.

The vehicle headed south on Interstate 15 before turning around and heading north on I-15, police said. The vehicle tried to evade police and got off the interstate and headed to Circus Circus where the suspect and an unidentified man tried to flee.

Police took the suspect into custody, but the other man was able to escape. Police are still searching for that man as of 1 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.