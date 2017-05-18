Suspect in bank robbery attempt booked on multiple charges

A 46-year-old man was arrested after customers prevented a bank robbery Wednesday.
Juan G. Delgado III was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of robbery, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and burglary, jail records show.
Metropolitan Police Department named Delgado as a suspect in the attempted robbery about 10:45 a.m. at a bank on the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard.
Police said customers pinned down a would-be robber until officers arrived.
Nobody was hurt.
