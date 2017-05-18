Suspect in bank robbery attempt booked on multiple charges

May 18, 2017 - 4:10 am

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 46-year-old man was arrested after customers prevented a bank robbery Wednesday.

Juan G. Delgado III was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of robbery, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and burglary, jail records show.

Metropolitan Police Department named Delgado as a suspect in the attempted robbery about 10:45 a.m. at a bank on the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

Police said customers pinned down a would-be robber until officers arrived.

Nobody was hurt.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.