Suspect in custody after armed robbery of south Las Vegas salon

A man is in custody after a Tuesday night robbery at a salon in the south valley.

(Google)

About 8:40 p.m. a man armed with a handgun walked into a Great Clips at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., near Bermuda Road, and demanded money from an employee at the front of the salon, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The robber took cash from the register and fled the scene, Gordon said. There were two employees in the salon during the robbery, but neither was injured.

Police set up a perimeter around the scene and brought in a K9 unit to search for the robber. After a brief foot pursuit, police found the suspect hiding on an apartment patio at a nearby complex, Gordon said.

The man was taken into custody.

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. Las Vegas