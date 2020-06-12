Suspect in Strip casino cage robbery booked in Clark County jail
A suspect in the brazen heist of the New York-New York casino cage early Thursday has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of burglary and robbery.
William Ronald Clark, 41, was booked under a Las Vegas police event number that matches the event number initially provided by police for the early morning robbery at New York-New York on Las Vegas Boulevard South.
At 2:06 a.m., a man robbed the main cage of the casino, obtaining “an undetermined amount of cash,” police said. The robber fled the scene, but police said a suspect was arrested at the nearby MGM Grand at 3:45 a.m.
Police had not released further details on the case as of Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
