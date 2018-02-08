Suspect who tried to rob Monte Carlo on Las Vegas Strip caught

One person is in custody Thursday morning after an attempted robbery at the Monte Carlo.

The Monte Carlo on the Las Vegas Strip. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 4 a.m. a man walked up to the casino cage at the Monte Carlo and demanded money, but fled when the cashier refused, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

Officers arriving at the scene found the would-be robber and took him into custody, Alvarado said. No one was injured, and no money was taken.

