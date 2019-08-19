SWAT units negotiating with armed robber at Laughlin casino

Police are attempting to arrest a man who robbed a Laughlin casino cage early Monday.

Hotel-casinos sit alongside the Colorado River in Laughlin in a Tuesday, June 25, 2013, file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are negotiating with a man who robbed a Laughlin casino cage early Monday.

The armed robbery occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Aquarius Casino, 1900 S. Casino Drive.

While fleeing, the robber fired an unknown number of shots at casino security officers, but missed, Lt. Allen Larsen of the Metropolitan Police Department said via text.

Police officers arrived and were able to contain the robber in his vehicle.

Metro SWAT officers were talking to the man as of 5:35 a.m., Larsen said.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.