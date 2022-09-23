Woman accused of stealing $4K in cash, Rolex watch on date

Raegan Parker, 30, was arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of grand larceny over $25,000, trespassing and making a false statement to police.

Raegan Parker (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman was arrested after she was accused of stealing a Rolex watch and several thousand dollars.

Raegan Parker, 30, was arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of grand larceny over $25,000, trespassing and making a false statement to police.

A man staying at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas told police he met Parker, who identified herself as Mia, through a dating website called Seeking Arrangements and they agreed to meet up, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man said he met up with Parker around 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 for dinner and drinks, and they went upstairs to his room at 12:30 a.m. The man claimed he went to sleep, and when he woke up at 6 a.m. his watch and $4,000 in cash were missing.

“(The man) advised he was only on the website to get a date and there wasn’t any communication that involved sexual favors for money,” according to the report.

Police obtained a photo of Parker that matched the image of a woman who had been accused of trespassing at the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas before. Parker was arrested after she tried to run away from officers at the Cosmopolitan on Sept. 21, according to the arrest report.

She has eight prior charges of trespassing in Las Vegas Justice Court since January 2019.

Parker was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court again in October.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.