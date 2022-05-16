Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100,000

Anniajah Pratt, 23, was arrested in connection with the theft of $100,000 in cash and valuables from a man at the Encore hotel-casino.

Anniajah Pratt (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested in the theft of $100,000 in cash and valuables from a man’s hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, according to police records.

Las Vegas police said they arrested Anniajah Pratt, 23, in the theft reported to police on the morning of May 6 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Police wrote in an arrest report for Pratt that the man who reported the theft was “visibly upset” over a missing backpack containing $50,500 in cash from his hotel room.

He said his Patek Phillipe watch, worth $50,000, was also gone.

“He checked his wallet and backpack, and all of his money was missing,” police said.

The man told police he remembers being at a bar in the casino “and then inviting people back to his room.” He didn’t remember much more than that.

Police checked video surveillance from the property. It showed the man headed to his room with a woman at 3:21 a.m. At the time, the man was wearing his watch. At 6:25 a.m. the video surveillance showed the same woman left the property in a black Nissan Altima. The vehicle was registered to Pratt, according to police.

The victim of the theft later picked Pratt out of a photo lineup as the woman who accompanied him to his room, police said.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Pratt’s apartment in west Las Vegas. They found sandals, a jumpsuit and a purse that resembled those worn and carried by the woman who accompanied the victim to his room. They did not, however, find the missing money or watch.

Police said they arrested Pratt as “there were no other persons that had access to the property other than Pratt.”

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Pratt’s next court date is scheduled for June 13.

