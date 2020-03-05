Woman sought in central Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are searching for a woman in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, on the 6100 block of West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a woman in connection to an armed robbery last month in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The woman entered the business just after 9:10 p.m. Feb. 18 on the 6100 block of West Charleston Boulevard, just off South Jones Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

She pointed a firearm at the the victim and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and she fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

She is about 5-foot to 5-2 and was last seen wearing a black motorcycle helmet with mirrored visor, black hoodie, red jacket and black knit gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

