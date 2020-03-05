Woman sought in central Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.
Police are seeking a woman in connection to an armed robbery last month in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The woman entered the business just after 9:10 p.m. Feb. 18 on the 6100 block of West Charleston Boulevard, just off South Jones Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
She pointed a firearm at the the victim and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and she fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
She is about 5-foot to 5-2 and was last seen wearing a black motorcycle helmet with mirrored visor, black hoodie, red jacket and black knit gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.