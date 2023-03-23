54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Robberies

Woman sought in recent robberies across Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 10:10 am
 
Police are searching for this woman in connection with a number of recent robberies or attempte ...
Police are searching for this woman in connection with a number of recent robberies or attempted robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a woman suspected in a number of robberies or attempted robberies in the past week across the Las Vegas Valley.

The woman has threatened employees during these attempts, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. One of the more recent attempts occurred Tuesday near a shopping complex on the 10600 block of Southern Highlands Parkway, near West Cactus Road, according to the release and Metro database record.

The woman is about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build and was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and large black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
2
Suspected pimp arrested at downtown Las Vegas casino
Suspected pimp arrested at downtown Las Vegas casino
3
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
4
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
5
Gordon: A’s don’t belong in Las Vegas. They belong in Oakland
Gordon: A’s don’t belong in Las Vegas. They belong in Oakland
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
3 sought in armed robbery investigation in northwest Las Vegas Valley
3 sought in armed robbery investigation in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Police seek man who used knife to rob west Las Vegas Valley business
Police seek man who used knife to rob west Las Vegas Valley business
2 found dead in makeshift shelter in east Las Vegas Valley
2 found dead in makeshift shelter in east Las Vegas Valley
Man killed in central Las Vegas drainage canal
Man killed in central Las Vegas drainage canal
Woman dead after shooting in west Las Vegas
Woman dead after shooting in west Las Vegas
2 minors arrested in connection with northeast Las Vegas homicide
2 minors arrested in connection with northeast Las Vegas homicide