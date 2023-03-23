Woman sought in recent robberies across Las Vegas Valley

Police are seeking a woman suspected in a number of robberies or attempted robberies in the past week.

Police are seeking a woman suspected in a number of robberies or attempted robberies in the past week across the Las Vegas Valley.

The woman has threatened employees during these attempts, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. One of the more recent attempts occurred Tuesday near a shopping complex on the 10600 block of Southern Highlands Parkway, near West Cactus Road, according to the release and Metro database record.

The woman is about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build and was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and large black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.