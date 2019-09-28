Woman sought in robbery at central Las Vegas store

Las Vegas police are searching for a woman suspected robbed a business at a strip mall near Spring Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 95 on Sept. 20.

Las Vegas police are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a store at a central valley strip mall last week.

Officers were called to the robbery about 11:20 a.m. Sept. 20 at 3250 Pollux Ave., near Spring Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 95, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

The woman suspected of the robbery is about 35 years old, weighs about 290 pounds and is estimated to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall, according to a Metro news release sent Friday night. She also has black hair with blonde highlights.

The release did not give further information about the robbery.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

