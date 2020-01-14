Woman tells Las Vegas police she was punched in face, phone stolen

Las Vegas police are looking for two people who are accused of stealing a cell phone after a woman was punched in the face on Monday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are looking for two people who are accused of stealing a cell phone after a woman was punched in the face on Monday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, police received several calls of a woman screaming at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Hacienda Avenue.

Gordon said the woman told officers she had made an arrangement to sell her cell phone at the complex. A man approached and took her phone, punched her in the face and then ran to a waiting, four-door Hyundai vehicle.

The woman gave chase, Gordon said, adding she “pepper sprayed a female driver.”

The suspects drove off and Gordon said police located the empty Hyundai in a nearby neighborhood.

As of 11:30 p.m., police were still looking for the suspects.