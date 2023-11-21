63°F
Crime

RTC bus driver suspected of DUI in fatal crash appears in court

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 11:21 am
 
Johnelle Johnson, a Regional Transportation Commission bus driver accused of DUI in a fatal crash, appears in court during her initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Johnelle Johnson, a Regional Transportation Commission bus driver accused of DUI in a fatal crash, appears in court during her initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Johnelle Johnson, a Regional Transportation Commission bus driver accused of DUI in a fatal crash, addresses the court during her initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Johnelle Johnson, left, a Regional Transportation Commission bus driver accused of DUI in a fatal crash, is led into the courtroom during her initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A city bus driver suspected of DUI in a fatal crash with a bicyclist appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday.

Johnelle Johnson, 46, appeared before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure for a status check. A prosecutor asked the judge for more time to file a criminal complaint.

Bonaventure ordered Johnson back in court Wednesday morning.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, a felony, and two misdemeanor traffic violations, according to police records.

Johnson, whose bail was previously set at $50,000, remained in custody. Bonaventure warned that if prosecutors did not file the criminal complaint by Wednesday, he would readdress Johnson’s custody status at that time.

The fatal crash occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. According to police reports, Johnson was driving a Regional Transportation Commission bus eastbound when she ran a red light and struck a bicyclist.

David Ortiz-Gonzalez, 33, died of his injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

