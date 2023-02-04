56°F
Crime

Sandy Valley man arrested in connection with homicide investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 
David Kashich (Metropolitan Police Department)
David Kashich (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested in a Southern Nevada border town in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

David Kashich, 62, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, assault and owning a weapon as a prohibited person.

Police accused Kashich of fatally shooting his girlfriend around 9 p.m. Thursday during a fight on the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Sandy Valley is about 60 miles southwest of Las Vegas. The town is home to about 1,600 people and borders California.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the woman who was killed.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

