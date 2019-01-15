Clark County teacher faces kidnapping, lewdness charges

A Clark County School District teacher was arrested Monday after the discovery of “inappropriate messages” between her and a student, a district release said.

Basic High School (Google Maps)

A Clark County School District teacher was arrested Monday after the discovery of “inappropriate messages” between her and a student, a district release said.

Breanna Hernandez, 27, faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, lewdness with a minor and luring a minor with a computer for a sexual act, Clark County Detention Center records show.

Hernandez teaches at Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Drive, and has been assigned to home since November, when school police began investigating the messages, the release said.

Hernandez was booked into the county jail Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

400 Palo Verde Drive, Henderson NV