Man allegedly raped, trafficked underage girl on Las Vegas Strip

Dijan Anderson, 27, faces child sexual assault and trafficking charges after allegedly raping a girl last week outside the Bellagio, according to an arrest report.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A 27-year-old man was charged with sexual assault and sex trafficking a child after allegedly raping a girl last week on the Strip, according to an arrest report.

Dijan Anderson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday and faces charges of robbery, battery with intent to commit robbery, child abuse or neglect and sex trafficking of a child under 16, as well as two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16, court records show.

About 4:30 a.m. Sept. 25, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called after a report of a robbery at Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A girl told a security guard at the hotel’s north valet area that a man took her purse and punched her in the head because she refused to solicit sex for him, the report said.

The girl told officers she was on the Strip with other people when they were approached by a group of men, including Anderson, who asked her to solicit men for him, the report said. Twice during the night Anderson approached groups of men and “offered ‘a piece’ of (redacted),” the report said.

The girl “said she wasn’t going to participate and started to cry because she didn’t like it,” the report said.

Around 3:30 a.m. the girl and Anderson began walking through Bellagio; the girl told officers he then took her to a bushy area outside the casino and raped her, the report said.

Child protective services found documentation showing that “they suspect (redacted) has autism and is developmentally delayed along with other disabilities which could affect her ability to communicate and accurately relay information,” the report said.

Although some details of the girl’s story changed while she was talking with police, the details about the assault “have remained consistent,” the report said.

Surveillance footage showed Anderson and the girl walk behind some bushes, and 20 minutes later the girl came back without her purse and a man was seen running from the area, the report said.

Later that morning, surveillance footage showed Anderson speaking with a woman near the MGM Grand and hitting her multiple times. Bystanders try to help in the video, but Anderson “chases them away” while appearing to hold a gun, the report said.

Police found Anderson on Sunday near the MGM Grand with the same woman, the report said. He declined to speak with police before he was arrested.

Anderson remained in jail Friday night with bail set at $250,000, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.