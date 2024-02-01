Man arrested for lewdness, kidnap charges near Summerlin school

A suspect was apprehended Tuesday by police after police dispatch received a report of a suspicious male approaching juveniles on the 700 block of Crestdale Lane in Summerlin.

Nicholas Donovan (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a 27-year-old man on several lewdness and kidnapping charges Tuesday and are searching for possible additional victims.

Nicholas Donovan was apprehended by police about 9 a.m. after Metropolitan Police Department dispatch received a report of a suspicious male approaching juveniles on the 700 block of Crestdale Lane in Summerlin.

The address is close to John W.Bonner Elementary School.

Officers learned that Donovan forcefully grabbed at least one child and inappropriately touched them and had attempted to lure several others by seeking their help, according to a police news release.

Donovan has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felony charges that include lewdness with a child less than 14, coercion with force and kidnapping of a minor.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about these crimes is urged to contact the Summerlin Area Command, Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-9457. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.