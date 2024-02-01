65°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

Man arrested for lewdness, kidnap charges near Summerlin school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 4:27 pm
 
Nicholas Donovan (Metropolitan Police Department)
Nicholas Donovan (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a 27-year-old man on several lewdness and kidnapping charges Tuesday and are searching for possible additional victims.

Nicholas Donovan was apprehended by police about 9 a.m. after Metropolitan Police Department dispatch received a report of a suspicious male approaching juveniles on the 700 block of Crestdale Lane in Summerlin.

The address is close to John W.Bonner Elementary School.

Officers learned that Donovan forcefully grabbed at least one child and inappropriately touched them and had attempted to lure several others by seeking their help, according to a police news release.

Donovan has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felony charges that include lewdness with a child less than 14, coercion with force and kidnapping of a minor.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about these crimes is urged to contact the Summerlin Area Command, Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-9457. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
2
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
3
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
4
Raiders assistant GM ‘disappointed’ to be passed over for promotion
Raiders assistant GM ‘disappointed’ to be passed over for promotion
5
CARTOONS: Why Nikki Haley can’t win
CARTOONS: Why Nikki Haley can’t win
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
FBI takes lead in investigating theft of plane at North Las Vegas Airport
FBI takes lead in investigating theft of plane at North Las Vegas Airport
3 hurt in traffic crash after shooting in central Las Vegas
3 hurt in traffic crash after shooting in central Las Vegas
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
Suspect sought after man shot in central valley
Suspect sought after man shot in central valley
Las Vegas man gets 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
Las Vegas man gets 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast valley, police say
Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast valley, police say