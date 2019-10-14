Volunteer coach at Las Vegas high school arrested on sex, kidnap charges

Clark County School District police arrested a volunteer coach at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday on charges of kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a student.

Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joshua Youngblood, 27, was arrested after an investigation initiated this month, according to police. He was terminated from his volunteer position on Monday; he had held the role since May 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.