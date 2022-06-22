1 arrested in North Las Vegas shootout

A man was arrested in North Las Vegas after police said he shot another man in the head in the middle of the afternoon.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Illyan Golden, 57, was arrested June 15 and booked on five counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives believe Golden drove through a North Las Vegas neighborhood following a man for about five minutes at 3:30 p.m. on May 22, according to an arrest report from North Las Vegas police released Tuesday. Witnesses told police Golden stopped outside a home on Tuskegee Street and fired several rounds, striking the man in the head.

Investigators found multiple cars parked around the scene with bullet holes, and Golden’s vehicle was found a quarter-mile from the home with two bullet holes in the driver’s door.

The victim spoke to police days later and said he did not remember firing back, but was focused on treating his wound. He said he did not know Golden.

Multiple neighbors and witnesses to the shooting identified Golden to police, according to the arrest report.

Golden refused to talk to police when he was arrested, but his girlfriend told police when she saw the bullet holes in Golden’s car, he told her “someone tried to kill him,” according to the arrest report.

Golden is being held without bail and expected to appear in court again July 15.

