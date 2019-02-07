1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Las Vegas shooting

A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Wednesday night in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting in the 6300 block of South Riley Street on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on the 6300 block of South Riley Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at a briefing from the scene. Police had blocked off the entrance to the Mosaic Apartments, near Sunset Road and Durango Drive.

Part of a news briefing from @LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/0s8XFGDq5O — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) February 7, 2019

Two men arrived at the apartment complex in separate cars and got into a confrontation with a third man, he said. Third man shot the other two men.

One man, about 30 years old, died at University Medical Center. The other man was shot in the arm and was in stable condition, Spencer said.

The two men who were shot worked together, and one lives at the complex, he said. Police do not believe the shooter knew the two men, and it’s unclear if he lives there. He fled the scene in an unknown car.

Homicide detectives were still investigating late Wednesday and interviewing witnesses, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

6300 South Riley Street, Las Vegas, NV