1 dead, 1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting

Johansson said there were three outstanding suspects, all men. He did not say how many of the suspects were armed or how many of them fired shots.

A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 3500 block of Cambridge Street on Thursday, June 16, 2022, after a shooting around 7:10 p.m. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot, one fatally, in central Las Vegas on Thursday night, police said.

A man in his 20s died after a physical altercation involving five men ended in gunfire around 7:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Cambridge Street, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

A man in his 30s was shot in the arm. The man who died was shot in the leg and abdomen, according to Lt. Justin Byers.

Johansson said both men were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where the man in his 20s died. The other man’s injuries were not life threatening.

“We do not believe that this was a random shooting,” Johansson said. “We believe that these parties knew one another.”

Cambridge was closed in both directions between Twain and Sierra Vista Drive, according to Byers. Around 11:15 p.m. Johansson said Cambridge would be closed for the “next few hours” because the shooting happened in the street.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.