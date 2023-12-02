46°F
Shootings

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley

By Marvin Clemons and Mark Credico Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 6:31 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2023 - 8:09 pm
Metropolitan police investigate at the scene where they say five homeless people were shot, two ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at North Honolulu Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Police at the scene of a multiple shooting near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 after fi ...
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The eastbound ramp to US 95 South at Charleston Boulevard is closed while Metropolitan police i ...
The eastbound ramp to US 95 South at Charleston Boulevard is closed while Metropolitan police investigate a fatal shooting at North Honolulu Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate at the scene where they say five homeless people were shot, two ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at North Honolulu Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate at the scene where they say five homeless people were shot, two ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at North Honolulu Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate at the scene where they say five homeless people were shot, two ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at North Honolulu Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate at the scene where they say five homeless people were shot, two ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at North Honolulu Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police said five homeless men were shot, one of them fatally, Friday evening in the northeast valley.

The shooting occurred inside an encampment at about 5:30 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95. Authorities are searching for the shooter, whom they described as a man dressed in a black hoodie seen leaving the area in a black sedan, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at a briefing after 10 p.m.

All five victims were taken to University Medical Center for treatment, Johansson said. One, a man in his 50s, died at the hospital.

Another man in his 30s is in critical condition. Johansson said two more men in their 30s, and one in his “late teens,” are in stable condition.

Police are also trying to determine whether two more men whom they described as seen near the shooting took part in the attack.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect number of men killed in the shooting as of Friday night.

