1 person hospitalized after shooting in central Las Vegas

One person was shot in the central valley Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of East Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street, near Paradise Road, after several people reported a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

At least one person reported seeing about 20 people who were arguing at the intersection scatter after hearing gunshots, Meltzer said.

The man was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The shooter is still at large, he said.

