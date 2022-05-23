1 person wounded in central Las Vegas shooting

One person was wounded after someone opened fire on a vehicle Monday in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Ogden Avenue in downtown on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Ogden Avenue in downtown on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Ogden Avenue in downtown on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Ogden Avenue in downtown on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

One person was wounded after someone opened fire on a vehicle Monday in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the shooting unfolded at 9:38 a.m. in the 200 block of North Maryland Parkway near East Ogden Avenue.

“Officers responded and are investigating multiple gunshots fired in the area,” Hadfield said.

The shooting victim was transported to University Medical Center. The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Construction workers reported hearing nearly a dozen gunshots in the area. A sports car was later observed crashed into a utility pole at the scene with its airbag deployed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.