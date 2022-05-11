69°F
1 shot near west Las Vegas apartments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2022 - 1:54 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot Wednesday morning near west Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 11:53 a.m. to an apartment complex on the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Rainbow Boulevard, after a report that a person was shot, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a statement.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, but his condition was unknown Wednesday afternoon.

No one had been arrested in the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

