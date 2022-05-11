1 shot near west Las Vegas apartments

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot Wednesday morning near west Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 11:53 a.m. to an apartment complex on the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Rainbow Boulevard, after a report that a person was shot, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a statement.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, but his condition was unknown Wednesday afternoon.

No one had been arrested in the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.

