14 more lawsuits filed over mass shooting in Las Vegas

According to complaints filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, 14 more people are seeking damages from the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The crosses and mementos left behind by visitors at a memorial for Route 91 Harvest shooting victims at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The crosses and mementos left behind by visitors at a memorial for Route 91 Harvest shooting victims at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

As the days go by, the Las Vegas shooting lawsuits are piling up.

According to complaints filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, 14 more people are seeking damages from the Oct. 1 mass shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead and more than 500 injured.

Las Vegas attorney Timothy Titolo said the newest plaintiffs are from Nevada, California and Illinois. Some were attending the Route 91 Harvest festival, and at least one was working the event, according to the complaints.

“Of these 14 cases, there’s a couple who were shot and survived, a wrongful death, and a lot of other people who were hurt not by a gun, but by shrapnel or during the escape,” Titolo said.

Titolo is representing the plaintiffs along with a Chicago-based law firm, which handled many of the Pulse nightclub shooting lawsuits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-8301. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.