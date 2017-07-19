2 arrested after police shoot man in northwest Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Clark said the man shot was in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two men were arrested after Las Vegas police shot a man Tuesday afternoon in a northwest valley shopping center parking lot, police records show.

Metropolitan Police Department documents implicate Giuseppe W. Russo, 30, and Andrew Verdi, 26, in the incident. They were each booked Tuesday into Clark County Detention Center. Russo was jailed on charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. His bail was set at $15,000.

Verdi was jailed on a possession of a controlled substance charge. His bail was set at $3,000.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Clark said the man shot was in critical condition as of Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday what Russo’s and Verdi’s roles were in the incident, which Clark said stemmed from a 911 call placed about 1:50 p.m. about a man who seemed “distraught” in the parking lot of a Kohl’s at Monetecito Crossing, a shopping center at 6700 N. Durango Drive.

One officer was sent to check on the man, who was standing next to a gold vehicle Clark noted was stolen. When he arrived, the officer ordered the man to step in front of his patrol car, but the distraught man refused, Clark said.

The man ran away, and the officer chased him.

“As the suspect continued to run away from the officer he, with his right hand, reached into his waistband and pulled out a firearm,” Clark said. “The officer fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect.”

It was unclear whether the man shot fired any rounds at police. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

The officer involved was not injured.

Clark said the officer who fired his weapon was wearing a body-worn camera. Metro will name the officer and make that footage available by Friday afternoon, he said.

Clark also noted the shooting happened in the middle of a “busy shopping center” but said the officer involved did “everything he could as safe as he could.”

“I can tell you that our officer took great care, issued numerous verbal commands, gave the subject multiple, multiple opportunities to comply, and he failed to do so. And he pulled a firearm on a police officer,” Clark said near the scene Tuesday. “The officer never put any citizens in danger, but the suspect did.”

A few witnesses noted at least one other person had been placed in handcuffs near the scene Tuesday. Police said they were working to determine if anyone else was involved in the incident.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.