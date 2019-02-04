2 arrested in home invasion, shooting in western Las Vegas

Two men were arrested in connection with a home-invasion-turned-shooting Friday morning in the west valley, according to jail logs.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 9200 block of Starcross Lane in the south valley on Friday, February 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JessATerrones

Two men were arrested in connection with a home-invasion-turned-shooting Friday morning in the west valley, according to jail logs.

Michael Moore, 24, and Devin Taft, 23, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday in connection with the shooting. Each man faces charges of attempted murder, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery, mayhem and home invasion — all with a deadly weapon — as well as battery to commit mayhem or robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a gun into an occupied building, conspiracy to commit a home invasion, and grand larceny of a gun.

The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. Friday on the 9200 block of Starcross Lane, near South Fort Apache Road and West Twain Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A homeowner told police that he was shot by two men who entered his home. The homeowner then fired at the men, prompting them to flee, police said.

The homeowner was taken to University Medical Center, police said Friday. His condition was not immediately known.

About 9:55 a.m. Friday, police received a call that two men suffering from gunshot wounds had been dropped off at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

Court records for Taft and Moore showed the men were still hospitalized Saturday. A spokeswoman for Southern Hills Hospital said Sunday afternoon that she could not confirm whether either man was still hospitalized there.

They are each being held on $250,000 bail, court records show.

