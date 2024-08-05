91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

25-year-old accused in shooting, stabbing at Summerlin casino

Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort on Aug. 3, 2024. ...
Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort on Aug. 3, 2024. (Andrew Rothbart)
More Stories
Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort on Aug. 3, 2024. ...
2 deadly shootings, 3 fatal crashes reported over weekend in Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
1 man killed, 2 others injured in North Las Vegas house party shooting
‘Everybody got underneath the tables’: 2 stabbed, 1 shot at Summerlin casino
Luby Grunden, a spokesperson for the family of Alexander Maceo-Sanabria, speaks during a news c ...
Security guard, shot at Las Vegas supermarket, remembered as ‘compassionate’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 6:34 am
 
Updated August 5, 2024 - 6:43 am

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting and stabbing over the weekend at a Summerlin casino.

The incident, which occurred about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at Red Rock Resort, sent two stabbing victims and one shooting victim to the hospital, police said previously. Two of the individuals were in critical condition.

According to jail records, Shayne Sussman, 25, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the incident.

Sussman faces three counts of attempted murder and five counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to Justice Court records.

Andrew Rothbart, a local resident who was at Red Rock Resort on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning, told the Review-Journal that many of the people he spoke with, particularly employees, were traumatized by the incident.

“Everybody got underneath the tables,” Rothbart said.

In an internal statement circulated to employees, a Red Rock Resort executive said “we recognize that such a traumatic incident may create concerns of well being and some of our team members may need support in processing the event.”

The company shared in the statement that it would be offering counseling services to people who might need them.

Sussman is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
North Las Vegas police look to ID suspect in road-rage shooting that injured teen
recommend 2
2nd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 3
‘Everybody got underneath the tables’: 2 stabbed, 1 shot at Summerlin casino
recommend 4
3rd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 5
2 men ID’d after killed in drive-by shooting in northeast Las Vegas
recommend 6
Woman dies after fire at Las Vegas mobile home