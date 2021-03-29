3 injured, 1 critically, in central Las Vegas shooting

Three people were shot — one critically injured — outside of a 7-Eleven in the Arts District on Monday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three people were shot at 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro officer Misael Parra speaks about a shooting during a press conference in the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard where three people were shot, on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said officers were called to the 7-Eleven just after 4 p.m. after a fight broke out inside the convenience store, located at 1100 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The fight moved outside, where police said at least one person opened fire, hitting three people before taking off in a red Dodge Neon.

All three people shot were taken to University Medical Center, Parra said.

In patrol vehicles and with a police helicopter overhead, Parra said officers followed the Dodge as it headed south until its driver crashed into two cars near East Desert Inn Road and University Center Drive, formerly known as Swenson Street. None of the other cars’ occupants were injured.

After the crash, four people ran from the Dodge, Parra said. One was hit by a car and taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. That person’s condition remained unknown as of Monday evening.

The three others who tried to escape were taken into custody, though Parra said one was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries. The nature of that person’s injuries was unclear.

Near the scene of the shooting Monday evening, a handful of officers could be seen huddled near four patrol cars and one Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank located at 1121 Las Vegas Boulevard South, across the street from the 7-Eleven.

Employees at the 7-Eleven refused to comment Monday evening, directing reporters to a corporate website. A request for comment from the company’s media line was not immediately returned.

The circumstances of the fight that led to the shooting remained unclear Monday evening. Officers were still blocking traffic and rerouting drivers in the area as of about 6 p.m. Parra expected roads to be shut down until about 8 p.m. as detectives continued to investigate.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 311 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

