4 in custody after latest Strip shooting

Four people are in custody in connection with a dispute and shooting on the Las Vegas Strip early Monday, with one of those individuals facing assault and weapons charges.

A Las Vegas police officer near the scene of a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip early Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Nobody was injured and 4 men have been detained, police said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Detention Center records shows Jonathan Rosales, 24, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon where people might be endangered. Rosales was booked under the same Las Vegas police event number that police listed for the shooting at the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, near Planet Hollywood, at 12:54 a.m.

Police said there was an altercation between at least three men, prompting one to brandish a weapon and discharge it. Police initially said three people were detained in their investigation.

Jail records show three more people were booked at the jail in connection with the same event. Patelesio Togia, 22, is booked on suspicion of owning a gun by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Daniel Mikaele, 25, was booked on suspicion of giving a false statement and disorderly conduct. Leslie Derrar, 20, was booked on possession of marijuana. Togia, Mikaele and Derrar were each booked under the same police event number that police listed for the dispute on the Strip. Further details were not immediately available.

