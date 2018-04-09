62-year-old charged in shooting near UNLV campus

A man accused of shooting his neighbor during an argument Sunday morning is facing an attempted murder charge.

A man was hospitalized after being shot at an apartment complex at 965 Cottage Grove Ave., next to the UNLV campus, Sunday morning, April 8, 2018. (Google Street View)

Police arrested 62-year-old Richard Moselle on Sunday in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

The shooting was called in about 9 a.m. at an apartment complex at 965 Cottage Grove Ave., just west of UNLV’s Cottage Grove parking garage, where one man reportedly shot another man in the back during a neighbor dispute.

The man who was shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

