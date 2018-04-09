Shootings

62-year-old charged in shooting near UNLV campus

April 9, 2018 - 5:54 am
 

A man accused of shooting his neighbor during an argument Sunday morning is facing an attempted murder charge.

Police arrested 62-year-old Richard Moselle on Sunday in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

The shooting was called in about 9 a.m. at an apartment complex at 965 Cottage Grove Ave., just west of UNLV’s Cottage Grove parking garage, where one man reportedly shot another man in the back during a neighbor dispute.

The man who was shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

