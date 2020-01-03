93-year-old is suspect in Las Vegas shooting that drew police fire

Robert Thomas was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Thursday on weapon charges and counts of first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder.

Las Vegas police are investigating officers involved in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of West Viking Road, near South Valley View Boulevard on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. No officers were injured and one person was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 93-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting a maintenance man at an apartment complex in the west valley, a crime that prompted Las Vegas police to open fire at the suspect, according to court records.

Robert Thomas was booked in Clark County Detention Center Thursday on weapon charges, first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder after police said the resident of Vista del Valle apartments on W. Viking Road shot a maintenance worker in the office of the apartment complex.

An employee in the office called police around 9:10 a.m. to report “an irate resident” just prior to the shooting of the maintenance man, Capt. Nichole Splinter said Thursday. Officers fired one shot at Thomas that did not strike him.

The maintenance worker was brought to University Medical Center Trauma unit with multiple gunshot wounds but his injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Splinter said.

This was the first officer-involved shooting in Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction this year. There were 16 officer-involved shootings involving Las Vegas police in 2019, according to records kept by the Review-Journal.

Thomas was being held without bail and will appear in court Thursday on charges of kidnapping, carrying and concealing a weapon without a permit, burglary while in possession of a gun, discharging a gun into a structure and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

