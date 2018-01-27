Ambulances warned to avoid UMC after Las Vegas shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

This week, reporter Jessie Bekker discusses why a Clark County dispatcher told emergency responders that University Medical Center was “completely out of beds” late Oct. 1 even though the hospital had plenty of capacity to help victims of the Strip mass shooting.

