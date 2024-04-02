Argument at Las Vegas swap meet leads to violence, arrests

A married couple was arrested after the husband fired multiple shots at his wife’s car outside of a Las Vegas swap meet and she then drove over him.

A married couple was arrested last month in Las Vegas after the husband allegedly fired multiple shots at his wife’s car with her two kids inside and she turned the car around and drove over him, breaking both of his legs and a hand.

On March 23, shortly before 5 p.m., Deangelo Dixon and Lashontae Turner got into an argument over buying an LED light while shopping at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet at 1717 S. Decatur Blvd, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Dixon, 39, walked out into the store’s parking lot, and when Turner, 38, caught up with him, he allegedly punched her in the face, the report said.

Turner then got into their car, with her 12-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter from another relationship in the back seat, drove up to Dixon, threw a cup of liquid at him and turned toward the lot’s exit, police reported.

Dixon then allegedly drew a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, fired multiple rounds at the rear of the car but missed, hitting a medical office sign across the street from the swap meet, the report said.

Dixon continued to walk toward a gas station on West Oakey and stood on the street median when Turner made a U-turn, veered at a high rate of speed toward him and fearing he might shoot again, “closed her eyes” and drove over Dixon, according to police.

Based on surveillance video from the gas station, Dixon is seen “walking across the street and already in the middle of the intersection on Oakey when (Turner) accelerated and continued to accelerate without stopping,” the report stated.

“Deangelo landed on the windshield and rolled over to the back of the vehicle and onto the ground,” it stated.

His wife “then turned around to render aid and call police,” based on the report.

Officers detained Turner with her two children at the scene, and Dixon was transported to University Medical Center where he was treated for two broken legs, a broken left hand and head trauma, and is in need of further medical therapy, police said.

In an interview with detectives, Turner said that while looking for an LED light in the swap meet, she joked that Dixon was buying the light for his “other home,” a reference “to infidelity,” police stated.

That irritated Dixon, and he left the store, prompting Turner to put her kids in the car and walk after him before she said he punched her, police said in the report.

Turner was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery domestic violence with a deadly weapon. However, the Clark County district attorney’s office declined to prosecute her, according to Justice Court records.

Dixon faces 13 criminal charges, including three counts of attempted murder, five counts of discharging a weapon toward an occupied structure, child abuse or neglect with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited possessor, court records show.

He is on the court’s calendar for an initial appearance hearing on Wednesday.

The arrest report stated that Dixon and Turner were married in 2015, separated when Dixon was sent to jail, struggled as a couple but reunited two months before the March shooting.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.