Authorities detail Las Vegas police shooting

Las Vegas police released more information Tuesday on a shooting that left a man injured. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police released more information Tuesday on a shooting that left a man injured.

Metropolitan Police Department Detective Christopher Gowens and Officer Joshua Leach shot a man who police said pulled out a gun Thursday when officers tried to arrest him.

The man was identified as Matthew Glunt, 48. He is facing six felony charges in connection with this incident, including three for attempted murder of a first responder.

Officers found the man while conducting surveillance on a robbery suspect on the 4000 block of West Flamingo Road.

