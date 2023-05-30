86°F
Shootings

Authorities detail Las Vegas police shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 9:08 am
 
Updated May 30, 2023 - 11:07 am
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police released more information Tuesday on a shooting that left a man injured.

Metropolitan Police Department Detective Christopher Gowens and Officer Joshua Leach shot a man who police said pulled out a gun Thursday when officers tried to arrest him.

The man was identified as Matthew Glunt, 48. He is facing six felony charges in connection with this incident, including three for attempted murder of a first responder.

Officers found the man while conducting surveillance on a robbery suspect on the 4000 block of West Flamingo Road.

The man was taken to University Medical Center after the shooting, and he had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

