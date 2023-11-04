Boy, 16, arrested in connection with shootings of adult, toddler

A 16-year-old was arrested Friday in the shooting of an adult teenager on an RTC bus and the accidental shooting of a toddler.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the Friday shooting of an adult teenager on an RTC bus and the accidental shooting of a toddler, who picked up a gun dropped by the boy near a day care center in northeastern Las Vegas.

Tshaun Rucker was taken into custody on Friday and a judicial officer set his bail at $100,000 and ordered him to undergo high level electronic monitoring if he is released from jail, according to Justice Court records.

Rucker was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, possession of a dangerous weapon at a child care property, child abuse with substantial bodily harm and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The adult teen was shot at about 10:40 a.m. following a physical altercation on the RTC bus near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard, according to police.

The alleged shooter, a juvenile, then fled the bus, jumped the wall by a day care center and left the firearm behind, police said.

A toddler under the age of 5 then picked up the gun and accidentally shot themself, according to police.

The young child was transferred to University Medical Center in critical but stable condition and the adult teen was reported in stable condition at the medical center, police said.

Rucker was not listed in online jail records kept by the Clark County Detention Center, a facility for adults. Justice Court records show that he is scheduled for a status hearing on the filing of a criminal complaint on Tuesday.

