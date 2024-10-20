Boy shot, killed at east Las Vegas Valley house party
Metro said they responded to “reports of a disruptive house party” at a home on Idlewood Avenue just after midnight Saturday.
A boy was shot and killed at an East Las Vegas Valley House Party, police said.
On Saturday, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to “reports of a disruptive house party” at a home in the 3800 block of Idlewood Avenue.
Shortly after, Metro said in a news release, they received more information about gunshots heard in the area. Officers then located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound near a home. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
