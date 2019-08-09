Burglary suspect, 2 residents hurt in attempted Las Vegas break-in

Three people, including a suspected burglar, were hospitalized Thursday night following a shooting during an attempted break-in at central Las Vegas home.

Frederick Pittman, 47, is facing charges of burglary and battery by strangulation, according to jail and court records. He was booked in absentia early Friday in the Clark County Detention Center but remained hospitalized as of 11 a.m. at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said Pittman was not shot during the incident but he had no information regarding the nature of his injuries.

Shots were fired about 9:50 p.m. when Pittman allegedly tried breaking into a home on the 700 block of Madison Avenue, near H Street and West Washington Avenue. OcampoGomez said two people were home at the time, leading to a struggle among the three that ended with the two residents being shot.

No other details were available, including whether the weapon belonged to Pittman or the residents.

All three were taken to UMC. The conditions of the residents were not known Friday, according to OcampoGomez.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.