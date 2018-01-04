Central Las Vegas shooting might be related to robbery

A man was seriously injured Wednesday night after a shooting at a central valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at the Gloria Park Villa apartments, Gloria Park Villa apartments, 3625 S. Decatur Blvd., that left one man in the hospital with serious injuries. (Ma Michor/Las Vegas review-Jouirnal)

A man was seriously injured Wednesday night after a shooting at a central valley apartment complex.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said officers responded to reports of a man shot about 10:30 p.m. at the Gloria Park Villa apartments, 3625 S. Decatur Blvd., near Twain Avenue.

The man was walking home through the apartment complex when he was shot, Kisfalvi said. The shooting might have been the result of a robbery.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Kisfalvi said. Police continue to investigate.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3625 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas