Central Las Vegas shooting sends 1 to hospital with wound to leg

A man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a shooting in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a shooting in the central valley.

Police responded just after midnight to reports of gunshots at 446 E. Twain Ave., near Paradise Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg, Gordon said. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Witnesses reported seeing several men fleeing the area, he said, one of whom was picked up by a vehicle. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

446 E. Twain Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada