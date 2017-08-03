ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Coroner IDs man killed during shootout with Las Vegas police

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2017 - 11:53 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after a shootout with Las Vegas police.

The shooter was 25-year-old Miguel Salas. Police said Salas was struck at least once by police gunfire and appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Salas shot two officers, injuring one.

One officer was shot in his gun belt and was not injured. The other, who returned fire, was struck in the chest. He was taken to University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The incident began after officers investigating reports of a stolen cellphone Tuesday approached Salas, who was sitting in a pickup truck on the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue, police said.

The two officers ordered Salas to exit the truck but he refused, police said, then drew a semi-automatic handgun and opened fire.

After the shooting, Salas remained barricaded inside the vehicle, where he later was found dead. The coroner has not released his cause and manner of death.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

