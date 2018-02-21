Coroner IDs man killed in driveway of east Las Vegas home

Jammie Ramone Jackson was found dead in the driveway of a home at 4323 Del Santos Drive early Monday. The home also was the scene of a triple homicide in December.

La policía de Las Vegas investiga donde fue encontrado un hombre ultimado a tiros en 4323 Del Santos Drive en el este de Las Vegas el lunes 19 de febrero de 2018. Fue el segundo tiroteo extremo en esa dirección desde diciembre. (Rio Lacanlale / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 37-year-old man shot in the driveway of an east Las Vegas Valley home that was the scene of a triple-homicide in December has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jammie Ramone Jackson died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Jackson was found dead in the driveway of a home at 4323 Del Santos Drive just before 5 a.m. Monday, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath.

No arrests have been made. An investigation by Metro homicide detectives indicates that Jackson was dropped off at the Del Santos residence and knocked on the door.

A light-colored SUV then pulled up and a man exited the vehicle, exchanging words with Jackson. The man then pulled a handgun and shot him, according to a Metro press release.

McGrath said the victim did not live at the house.

This is the second homicide investigation at this residence in two months. Police say the home has recently been used as a “drug flophouse.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

